NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
_____
358 FPUS51 KBTV 110707
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s, except in the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. North
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around
40. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s, except in the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. North
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather