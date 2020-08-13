NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

342 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

343 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

