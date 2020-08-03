NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s, except in the lower 70s

along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s, except in the lower

70s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

