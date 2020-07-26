NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
409 FPUS51 KBTV 260729
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
NYZ028-262000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-262000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-262000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-262000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-262000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ027-262000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-262000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-262000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s early.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-262000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather