NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

