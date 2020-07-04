NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

234 FPUS51 KBTV 040737

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the lower 80s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s, except

in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the lower

80s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s, except

around 80 along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather