NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

003 FPUS51 KBTV 270657

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s, except in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s, except in the lower 80s along Lake

Champlain. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s, except around 80 along Lake Champlain.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

254 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

