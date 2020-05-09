NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
255 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
numerous snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly until
midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely this morning, then scattered
snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly until
midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
