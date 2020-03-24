NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

_____

613 FPUS51 KBTV 240729

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

326 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather