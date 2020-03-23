NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
_____
090 FPUS51 KBTV 230725
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then snow showers likely with
possible drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle and freezing
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle
and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain until midnight, then a chance of
drizzle, snow showers with a slight chance of freezing drizzle
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with drizzle likely with rain until midnight,
then a slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle. Snow until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total
snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 30. South
winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of drizzle, snow
showers with a slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle
and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then snow showers likely with a
chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle and freezing
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle
and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather