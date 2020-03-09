NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
_____
270 FPUS51 KBTV 090737
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
NYZ028-092000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s, except in the lower
50s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ031-092000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-092000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ087-092000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ029-092000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ027-092000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ030-092000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-092000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s, except
in the mid 50s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ034-092000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
334 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Windy with lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
