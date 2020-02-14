NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

NYZ028-142100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12 below, except 5 below

to 11 below zero along Lake Champlain. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as

low as 24 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ031-142100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14 below. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ026-142100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 6 above. West winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ087-142100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ029-142100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 12 below to 18 below zero. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ027-142100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11 below. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ030-142100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

3 above. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 13 below to 19 below zero. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ035-142100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 9 above. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 9 below, except 1 below

to 7 below zero along Lake Champlain. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ034-142100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 4 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill values as low

as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows 10 below to 16 below zero.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 15.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 20.

