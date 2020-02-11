NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 below to

20 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 below to

20 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 19. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning. Patchy

dense freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the upper 20s along Lake

Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain with freezing drizzle likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning. Patchy

dense freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

around 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 below to

20 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

