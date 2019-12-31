NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

_____

175 FPUS51 KBTV 310749

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

NYZ028-312100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow or rain

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-312100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely or a chance of freezing

drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-312100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers and

freezing drizzle this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-312100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow showers or drizzle this

morning, then rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-312100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers and

freezing drizzle this morning, then snow or rain showers likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-312100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers and

freezing drizzle this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-312100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-312100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely or a chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-312100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

246 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely or a chance of freezing

drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

