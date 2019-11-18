NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

375 FPUS51 KBTV 180844

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

NYZ028-182100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of sleet with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then sleet or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-182100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow until midnight,

then sleet likely or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-182100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow. Snow

and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-182100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow. Snow

and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-182100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet until midnight, then

snow or sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-182100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet until midnight, then

snow or sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-182100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow until midnight, then

snow or sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Snow likely, mainly in

the morning. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-182100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then sleet or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-182100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

341 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain or

sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then sleet or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

