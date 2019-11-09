NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

295 FPUS51 KBTV 090742

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

238 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows

5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

