NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

_____

045 FPUS51 KBTV 050824

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

NYZ028-052100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30, except in the mid 30s along Lake

Champlain. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-052100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-052100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ087-052100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ029-052100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-052100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ030-052100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-052100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-052100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

321 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather