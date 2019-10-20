NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

NYZ028-202000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s along Lake

Champlain. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ031-202000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ026-202000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ087-202000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ029-202000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ027-202000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ030-202000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ035-202000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s along Lake Champlain.

South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ034-202000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

