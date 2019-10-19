NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
997 FPUS51 KBTV 190802
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
NYZ028-192000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the lower
30s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ031-192000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming
light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ026-192000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ087-192000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ029-192000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ027-192000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ030-192000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ035-192000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost with patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog in the morning.
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ034-192000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
356 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around
50. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light
and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
