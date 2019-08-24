NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

066 FPUS51 KBTV 240720

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

