NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

