NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

940 FPUS51 KBTV 130657

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

253 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

