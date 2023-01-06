NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early this morning. A

chance of rain and snow showers early this afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely early, then snow likely with a

chance of rain early. A chance of rain and snow late this morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow late this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early this morning, then a chance of snow late

this morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely early, then snow likely this morning.

A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from

an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across

the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then a chance of snow late this

morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow with

rain likely this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early, then snow and rain

likely this morning. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then a

chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning. A chance of

rain showers early this afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow

showers late. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early. Rain and snow likely late

this morning, then rain and snow showers likely early this

afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early. Rain and snow likely late

this morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

early this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

401 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early. A chance of snow and rain

late this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

