NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

NYZ001-192215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, very windy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and windy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ010-192215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, very windy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and windy. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

NYZ002-192215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries through early afternoon, then a

chance of snow showers late. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and windy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ011-192215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and windy. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

NYZ085-192215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow, tapering off through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Very windy with lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and windy. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ012-192215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and very windy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ019-192215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow, tapering off through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to

2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, and very windy with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Windy with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ020-192215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow, tapering off through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ021-192215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ013-192215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers

late. Highs not far from 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ014-192215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered flurries early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ003-192215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ004-192215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of lake effect snow showers later this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely, tapering off in

the evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ005-192215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow developing late this morning. Accumulation

1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely, tapering off in

the evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ006-192215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower

elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, tapering off in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ007-192215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers over northern

sections...and steadier lake snows over the Tug Hill. Additional

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ008-192215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow over the southern half of the county,

tapering off through early afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with

flurries. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 1 to 2 inches in the valleys to 3 to 6 inches across

the higher terrain. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

