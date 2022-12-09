NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

NYZ001-092230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ010-092230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ002-092230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ011-092230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ085-092230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ012-092230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ019-092230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ020-092230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ021-092230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ013-092230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ014-092230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ003-092230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ004-092230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Near steady temperatures around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ005-092230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ006-092230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ007-092230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ008-092230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

324 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

