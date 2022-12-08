NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

282 FPUS51 KBUF 080827

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

NYZ001-082230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ010-082230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ002-082230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ011-082230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ085-082230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ012-082230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ019-082230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Near steady temperatures in

the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ020-082230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

30s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-082230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-082230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ014-082230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-082230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Near steady

temperatures around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ004-082230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ005-082230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle through early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-082230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of drizzle this morning. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the upper

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-082230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle early. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ008-082230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

327 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of drizzle

this morning. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

EAJ

