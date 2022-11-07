NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to around

40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 30 in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops

to around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

347 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

