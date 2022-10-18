NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

230 FPUS51 KBUF 180812

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

NYZ001-182115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect showers likely early, then a chance of showers

this morning. Lake effect showers likely early this afternoon, then

lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible late. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-182115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect showers likely early this morning, then lake

effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible from late

morning on. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible

in the evening, then lake effect showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers in the evening, then lake

effect rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-182115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. Lake

effect showers likely early this afternoon, then lake effect showers

with some rumbles of thunder possible late. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-182115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph early, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers in the evening, then

lake effect rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-182115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers early, then lake effect

rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely in the evening, then lake

effect rain showers with lake effect snow showers likely overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the morning, then

lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-182115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible early this morning, then lake effect rain showers

with some rumbles of thunder possible through early afternoon. A

chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph early, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-182115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible early this morning, then lake effect rain showers

with some rumbles of thunder possible from late morning on. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow showers

likely with some rumbles of thunder possible in the evening, then

lake effect rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the morning, then

lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-182115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible this morning, then lake effect rain showers likely

early this afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

lake effect rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the morning, then

lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold

with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-182115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely early this

morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with some

rumbles of thunder possible late this morning. A chance of rain

showers early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow

showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-182115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early this morning, then lake

effect rain showers likely through early afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then lake effect rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely in the evening,

then lake effect rain showers likely with a chance of lake effect

snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-182115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy late.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-182115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers late this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then lake effect

showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-182115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

lake effect showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-182115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-182115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-182115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from

the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers. Windy with lows ranging

from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain showers likely. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-182115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

