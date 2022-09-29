NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ 928 FPUS51 KBUF 290823 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 NYZ001-292115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-292115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-292115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-292115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ085-292115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-292115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ019-292115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-292115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-292115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ013-292115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ014-292115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles early. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-292115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. A chance of sprinkles early. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-292115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles early. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ005-292115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ006-292115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost. Patchy fog overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-292115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy frost. Patchy fog overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-292115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 423 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$