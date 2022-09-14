NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the

mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the

mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers early. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows ranging

from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers late. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

