NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ 593 FPUS51 KBUF 090819 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 NYZ001-092115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-092115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ002-092115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-092115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ085-092115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-092115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-092115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-092115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-092115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ013-092115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ014-092115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ003-092115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-092115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-092115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-092115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-092115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-092115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather