NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022

421 FPUS51 KBUF 080805

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

NYZ001-082115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ010-082115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-082115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-082115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-082115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-082115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-082115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-082115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-082115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-082115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-082115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-082115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-082115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-082115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

90 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-082115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-082115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-082115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

