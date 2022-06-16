NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ 030 FPUS51 KBUF 160829 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 NYZ001-162115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-162115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-162115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-162115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ085-162115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ012-162115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ019-162115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ020-162115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ021-162115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ013-162115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ014-162115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ003-162115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 100. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ004-162115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ005-162115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-162115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-162115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-162115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 429 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon, then cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.