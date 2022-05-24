NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

NYZ001-242100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-242100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-242100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-242100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-242100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland

to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-242100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-242100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-242100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-242100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-242100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-242100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-242100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-242100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-242100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-242100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ007-242100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-242100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

