Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few early showers near Lake Ontario. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ010-172115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ002-172115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Otherwise, partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ011-172115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ085-172115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ012-172115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ019-172115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ020-172115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ021-172115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ013-172115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ014-172115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-172115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few showers early near Lake Ontario. Otherwise, partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ004-172115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ005-172115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ006-172115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-172115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-172115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.