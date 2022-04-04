NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

869 FPUS51 KBUF 040912

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

NYZ001-042200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-042200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-042200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-042200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-042200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-042200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-042200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-042200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-042200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-042200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-042200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-042200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from around

50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-042200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-042200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-042200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-042200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs

ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 60 inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-042200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

512 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

