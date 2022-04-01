NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

_____

998 FPUS51 KBUF 010831

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

NYZ001-012100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early, then rain

and snow showers likely late this morning. A chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ010-012100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ002-012100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then rain and snow

showers likely late this morning. Rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers early this afternoon, then rain and snow showers

likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ011-012100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ085-012100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow and rain

showers likely early this afternoon. Snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-012100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow and rain

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-012100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow and rain

showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.

Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ020-012100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance

of snow showers late. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-012100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers with rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-012100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from around

40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ014-012100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ003-012100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Cold with near steady temperatures in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ004-012100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then a chance of

rain showers late this morning. Rain showers likely this afternoon.

Windy, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ005-012100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers likely

from late morning on. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ006-012100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely through early afternoon, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy, cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ007-012100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then rain and snow

showers likely from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on

the Tug Hill. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the evening. Additional snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on

the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to

around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ008-012100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers early,

then snow and rain showers likely from late morning on. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to up to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather