NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

804 FPUS51 KBUF 070829

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

NYZ001-072200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ010-072200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ002-072200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ011-072200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ085-072200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early overnight lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ012-072200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ019-072200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers late. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the lower 20s in interior valleys and to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows zero to

5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ020-072200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Light

west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ021-072200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 20. Light west winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows zero to

5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ013-072200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ014-072200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ003-072200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ004-072200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ005-072200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ006-072200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ007-072200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of lake effect snow showers overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ008-072200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers

in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

