924 FPUS51 KBUF 300929

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

NYZ001-302215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ010-302215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of snow showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ002-302215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of snow showers early. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above

inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ011-302215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ085-302215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ012-302215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ019-302215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from

around 5 above in interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ020-302215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs around 30. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ021-302215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest

winds. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows around 5 above.

Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ013-302215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on

the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ014-302215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Cold with

highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ003-302215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of snow showers early. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ004-302215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ005-302215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ006-302215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers late. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from zero to

5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ007-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of snow

showers late. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light southwest winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows zero to 5 above.

Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ008-302215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

429 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers late. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light

west winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

