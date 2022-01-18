NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow early, then a chance of

snow showers late this morning. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy and not as cold. Late morning highs around 40, then

temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with near steady temperatures between 10 and 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow early. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the mid 30s

inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy and not as cold. Late morning

highs around 40, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures between 10 and 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Windy and not as cold with highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with near

steady temperatures between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then

a chance of snow showers late this morning. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper

20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Early

evening lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s

inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Windy and not as cold. Late morning highs in the

mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures falling to the lower 30s inland and to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 5 and

10 above inland to between 10 and 15 along the Lake Erie shore.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow with areas of blowing snow

early, then a chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation.

Windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from between 5 and

10 above on the hilltops to around 10 above across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow early. Lake effect snow this morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely early this afternoon. A chance

of snow showers late. Additional accumulation around 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Late evening lows 20 to 25, then

temperatures rising to the lower 30s in interior valleys and to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with near

steady temperatures ranging from around 10 above on the hilltops to

between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely

early this afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to around 30 on the hilltops and to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation.

Windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with near

steady temperatures between 10 and 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely

late this morning. A chance of snow showers early this afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to around

30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow early,

then a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Early

evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to around 30 on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then a chance of

snow showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30

mph, becoming west and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Early

evening lows around 15, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with near

steady temperatures between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Lake effect

snow early, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Lake effect

snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Early

evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to around 30. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny

late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Early evening lows zero to 5 above,

then temperatures rising to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on

the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Windy. Early evening lows zero to 5 below, then

temperatures rising to the lower 20s across the Tug Hill and to the

mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Very

windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 below to 20 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Early evening

lows zero to 5 below, then temperatures rising to between 15 and 20.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an

inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

