NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely. Accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Likely snow likely. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no additional accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Late

evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely. Accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain overnight. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Windy with lows ranging

from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Highs in the upper

20s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain overnight. Lows around 30. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. A chance of light

snow this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Light snow likely

early this afternoon, then a chance of light snow late. Accumulation

around an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Light snow likely

this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Light snow likely

early this afternoon, then a chance of light snow late. Accumulation

an inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Light snow likely

this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Light snow likely

this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain

overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then light

snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 20 to

25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then light snow

likely early this afternoon. Lake effect snow late. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows

ranging from around 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Early evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to

around 30 across the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then light

snow likely this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

