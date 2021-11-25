NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

447 FPUS51 KBUF 250913

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

NYZ001-252215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ010-252215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow

showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Cold with near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-252215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-252215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

with snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Windy, colder with

near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-252215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then lake effect rain and

snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Colder

with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-252215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect rain

and snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Windy, colder

with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-252215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then lake effect snow and

rain showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the most persistent

snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to

1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Colder with lows ranging

from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-252215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then lake effect snow and

rain showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-252215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher

terrain. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-252215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

with snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation around an

inch. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-252215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-252215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers

early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-252215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers

early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the upper

40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Windy, colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-252215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then lake effect rain and

snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, colder with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-252215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect rain

and snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the most persistent

snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to

an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in

the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. A chance of rain

showers early this afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers. Breezy with lows ranging from

around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower

elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy. Early morning

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid

20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Colder with lows

ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-252215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

413 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow

and rain showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Early morning highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops

and to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Colder with lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather