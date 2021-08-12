NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

NYZ001-122130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler and notably less humid. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-122130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning...partly sunny cooler

and notably less humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-122130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler and notably less humid. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-122130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-122130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80

percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from around 70 inland

to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-122130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then again late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-122130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from around 70 in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-122130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early and again later this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent. Heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-122130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms through early

afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-122130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-122130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-122130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from around 60

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ004-122130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then again later this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-122130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ006-122130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-122130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-122130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

443 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

otherwise partly sunny cooler and notably less humid. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

