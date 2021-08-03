NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021 _____ 007 FPUS51 KBUF 030829 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 NYZ001-032115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ010-032115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ002-032115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ011-032115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ085-032115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ012-032115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ019-032115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ020-032115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ021-032115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ013-032115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ014-032115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ003-032115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ004-032115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ005-032115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-032115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ007-032115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ008-032115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 429 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather