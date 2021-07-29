NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cool. Less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning

on. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon,

then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cool. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

