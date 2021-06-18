NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

_____

660 FPUS51 KBUF 180748

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

NYZ001-182130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely from mid morning through

early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-182130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

likely from mid morning through early afternoon. A chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to

the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-182130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

likely from late morning through early afternoon. A chance of

showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-182130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

likely from late morning through early afternoon. A chance of

showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-182130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon,

then a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-182130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-182130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-182130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely early

this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-182130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-182130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-182130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-182130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-182130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-182130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-182130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-182130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-182130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Hitchcock/TMA

_____

