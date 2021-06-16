NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 _____ 319 FPUS51 KBUF 160843 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 NYZ001-162145- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-162145- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-162145- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ011-162145- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-162145- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-162145- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-162145- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ020-162145- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-162145- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ013-162145- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ014-162145- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ003-162145- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ004-162145- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ005-162145- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ006-162145- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ007-162145- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ008-162145- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 443 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather