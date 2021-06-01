NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

NYZ001-012115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ010-012115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-012115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ011-012115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-012115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-012115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-012115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-012115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-012115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ013-012115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-012115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ003-012115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ004-012115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging

from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-012115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-012115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-012115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-012115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

EAJ

