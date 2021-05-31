NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 489 FPUS51 KBUF 310830 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 NYZ001-312115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-312115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-312115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-312115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ085-312115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-312115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ019-312115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-312115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ021-312115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ013-312115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ014-312115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ003-312115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ004-312115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ005-312115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ006-312115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ007-312115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-312115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ EAJ _____