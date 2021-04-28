NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

NYZ001-282100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 40s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ010-282100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ002-282100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers

likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ011-282100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ085-282100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ012-282100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-282100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ020-282100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ021-282100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ013-282100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ014-282100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ003-282100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging

from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

50 inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers,

cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

NYZ004-282100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

likely early this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

50 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ005-282100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers

likely early this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ006-282100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early. Showers likely early this afternoon, then showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ007-282100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ008-282100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

